Incredible surge in the Riyadh club’s Instagram profile which goes from 1.2 to 5.8: further confirmation of the long-term project carried out by Saudi football

Two hundred million a season is a crazy amount, but at Al-Nassr the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen above all as an investment. The image return of Saudi football is sensational and the first effects can already be seen. Just take a look at the social profile of the Riad club. At the time of the Portuguese signing, on December 30, Al-Nassr had 1.2 million followers on Instagram, two days later, on January 1 (at 6.30 pm), he had 5.8 million.

Project — A frightening leap from 4.6 million people who, following Cristiano, have approached Arab football. After all, the project on Ronaldo is long-term: not only has he signed a contract worth 200 million euros per season for two and a half years with Rudi Garcia’s club, but he will also play a key role in assigning the 2030 World Cup to the Saudis for which he will receive another 500 million euros which will bring his “salary” for the next 7 years to the incredible figure of one billion euros. See also Benzema, a double trio that makes history: like Messi and CR7. Even better

Side note: the attacker’s followers have also grown (from 525 million to 527), but as a percentage the increase is decidedly less impactful.

January 1, 2022 (change January 1, 2022 | 20:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#CR7 #phenomenon #hours #million #followers #AlNassr