Ronaldo to Al-Nassr: 555,000 euros a day, 23,000 euros an hour

Cristiano Ronaldo will earn at Al-Nassr two hundred million euros per season, but what could he actually do with all that money? The website www.calciomercato.com made a quick calculation, and found that CR7 will receive over 16.6 million euros a month, or 555 thousand euros a day, 23 thousand euros per hour and the absurd figure of 385 euros per minute. Going even deeper with the operations, the Portuguese is preparing to pocket a 5 euro note, a 1 coin and some change every second that passes. Almost 6.50 euros per second.

He can therefore buy a rolex per hour, for example, or a couple of private jets or penthouses in the most fashionable area of ​​Rome per month. The second he could have half a dozen coffees made at the bar and he’d even have some change left, but he wouldn’t have time to spend it, which would have already restored his wallet. In short, impressive.

