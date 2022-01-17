The influencer admitted that fame has its downside …

The rich also have their problems. Georgina, for example, misses going to the supermarket. The Argentine model and influencer, in an interview granted to El Mundo, talked about how her life has changed since she met Cristiano Ronaldo. Undoubtedly a very envied woman, but also fame, as she explains, has a price to pay.

REVOLUTION – It’s been five and a half years since Georgina met Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. The beautiful Argentine, who grew up in Jaca, in the Spanish Pyrenees, reveals some details of her life in view of the release of the docufilm on Netflix. “I always dreamed of having a prince charming by my side and today I have him. Thanks to love, now my life is a dream, but I think it is absolutely important not to forget where you come from. I know what it means not to have nothing, especially now that I really have everything. “

“PROVACY” – However, the model confessed that life as a celebrity alongside a world icon like Cristiano Ronaldo is not easy. Privacy, for example, is something you can’t buy. And sometimes it brings problems in daily life. “This is the part that I find most difficult and that I miss the most. Together with Cris we cannot indulge in the everyday life of many couples, like being able to walk into a store or go shopping at the supermarket. Sometimes I think we have a life beautiful, we are surrounded by so many beautiful things, but it is difficult not to be able to go to a bar on the corner, always having to choose well organized restaurants so that people do not disturb you, or not being able to go to school to pick up the children. many aspects “.

CALM – In short, a life that is far too peaceful. “Cris lost the chance to live this life a long time ago. Clearly we are not always closed at home, sometimes we go to dinner or shop in very quiet places. I am very happy in Manchester, I have adapted a lot. quickly changing cities in the UK was very easy and we didn’t notice the change. We have kept the same lifestyle as Turin or Madrid. Maybe it’s a bit colder here, but since I grew up in Jaca I don’t notice it. ” .

