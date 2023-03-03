Ah well … but then if you know Cristiano …

Goals and assists galore on the pitch, those Cristiano Ronaldo he always does. Danny Simpsonformer defender of Manchester United And Leicesterhowever, he can say that he enjoyed a unique and precious assist from the Portuguese outside the green rectangle.

Miss California and I…thanks to CR7…

During an appearance on the podcast Under the Coshthe 36-year-old defender, champion of England with the Leicester Of Claudio Ranierirevealed some particular and funny details about a meeting he had with ChristianRonaldohis team-mate at United, during a pre-season tour of the Foxes in Los Angeles in summer 2016: “Everything was incredible, we could have played against PSG. We who were used to playing friendlies at the most in Dublin. But we were in Los Angeles…“.

simpsonsduring the tour with the Leicesterhad managed to get an appointment with a former winner of Miss California: “I rushed out of the team hotel to meet her at a restaurant in downtown LA“, he added simpsons. The appointment, however, was not going well at all, but the situation has definitely improved with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo: “True, the date was turning into a nightmare. At one point I got a tap on the shoulder. I looked up and it was…Cristiano Ronaldo. He told me “Simmo”, I replied “Ronny!”. I stood up and gave him a little hug. We had a chat in front of Miss California“. See also Verdi: "Verona revives those in my role. And I'll put the right fantasy into it"

After the meeting with his former teammate, simpsons he sat down again: “She immediately asked me how I knew Cristiano Ronaldo. As if nothing had happened, I replied that I had played with him. I couldn’t believe it, but since then she has completely changed. In all honesty, she was different. And all because Ronaldo told me ‘hello’“. simpsons he will have thanked for the assist at the kiss of CR7…

