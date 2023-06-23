A five-star dive for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion has chosen Sardinia and the Costa Smeralda for his summer holidays. CR7, together with Georgina and her children, has been in Puntaldia near Olbia for a couple of days to spend a few days relaxing without thinking about football. The footballer has published a series of shots on his Instagram profile where he goes to discover the crystalline Sardinian waters, in front of the island of Tavolara, with his own yacht, in an area he knows well where he has been a regular on summer holidays for several years.

Relax

—

No records, no Al-Nassr and no future plans for the next few hours for Cristiano Ronaldo who has chosen Italy to pull the plug for a few days before throwing himself back towards next season. Not really a definitive block. Olbia Calcio and Arzachena, clubs in Serie C and Serie D respectively, are already hoping to host some of his training sessions in the next few days in their sports centres. As has already happened in recent summers with many Italian football champions from Onana to Ibrahimovic up to Lukaku. Strictly Dolce and Gabbana costume, sculpted physique, a few bomb dives and a bit of snorkeling with his children for the Portuguese who is one of the first soccer stars to open the dances in the long summer of VIPs on the Costa Smeralda, in an area red carpet that never goes out of fashion despite the price increases and the few air connections.