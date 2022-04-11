The crack of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo, did not hesitate to come out to defend his son on social networks after several Internet users made negative comments about the little boy’s way of dressing after the publication of a family photo.

It all started with a snapshot uploaded by the mother of the star of the real Madrid to Instagram, where you see Christian jr. wearing a black shirt, with short shorts, white socks and sandals. In the tender snapshot he appears hugging his grandmother Dolores Aveiro, who accompanied the photo saying that he was “with his beloved grandson”.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristiano Ronaldo is investigated by the English police after his violent reaction against a fan

But Internet users did not look at the family postcard, but at the very peculiar outfit that the little boy wore: the haters they expressed their disgust towards the combination of garments, something that was not to Cristiano’s liking . CR7 had no problem answering the people who messed with his eldest son.

“She wears what she wants, not what you want” Cristiano Ronaldo attacked the publication of his mother Dolores Aveiro and thus made his point of view clear on the whole matter.

Cristiano Jr.’s photo sparked a lot of criticism on Instagram for his outfit. PHOTO: Instagram

After the soccer idol’s comment on the publication, Many users supported Ronaldo and asked not to mess with the child’s way of dressing. In addition, the athlete’s followers stressed that people should focus on the photo of the little boy with his grandmother and not on the clothes he was wearing.