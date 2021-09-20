The self-styled employee had booked 200 trips which the Portuguese never made.

The whole world is a country and the occasion, at times, makes the man a thief. Although in this case it is a woman. The protagonist of this story is an unsuspected employee of a travel agency who had the courage to subtract 288,000 euros from Cristiano Ronaldo’s account by inventing something like 200 itineraries, which the Portuguese obviously had never done. The story, worthy of the best tragicomic screenwriter, dates back to 2017 and has been spread since Jornal de Noticias.

SCAM – An attempt that ended badly. The woman, as reported by the Portuguese media site, had Cristiano Ronaldo’s credit card details. The employee, evidently convinced of not being discovered, has “diluted” a series of trips over the span of three years, inventing the departure and destination of CR7 from scratch. Perhaps, having in hand a card with an almost unlimited ceiling, he hoped not to arouse too many suspicions. After all, you must have thought, what will 100 thousand euros a year be for someone like Cristiano Ronaldo? Probably not much. Surely enough to be discovered, fired and ended up in the judge who sentenced her. Also because it wasn’t even the first time …

SERIAL – As reported by the newspaper, the woman did not limit herself to cheating Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United striker is in good and illustrious company. His rep Jorge Mendes was also scammed. And with them also Nani and Manuel Fernandes. In short, the 53-year-old woman has given herself a lot to do. Until she was discovered and sentenced to four years of probation. Obviously she was immediately fired and forced to compensate the manager of the agency for moral and material damages. The Portuguese champion was also compensated. It remains to be understood how much and for how long the woman must pay into the current account of her former agency but the feeling is that she will have it for a long time. Both in terms of time and cash.

