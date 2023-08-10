No controversy here. Elsewhere, apparently yes. But in Saudi Arabia no one was offended or felt insulted by the sign of the cross made by Cristiano Ronaldo after converting the penalty that gave Al Nassr victory over Iraqi Al Shorta yesterday in Abha. A goal that took Riad’s team to the final of the Arab Champions scheduled for Saturday in Ta’if against Al Hilal, a fiery derby.

EARRING

—

But let’s go back to CR7 and his sign of the cross. Here they offer us various considerations: it is not forbidden and Cristiano Ronaldo is free to do what he wants. And in fact he often uses the earring with the cross, always without creating a stir. Also because he is Ronaldo, and here they will be eternally grateful for what he is doing for local football.