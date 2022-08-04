Transfer market bomb: Cristiano Ronaldo rethinks Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo risks being left without a team, a few days before the start of the season and with all the negotiations for a new engagement ended badly. So think back to Juventusin a story with at least curious outlines.

Time ago CR7 manifests signs of discomfort in the relationship with Manchester United, where he returned last summer, considering Juve no longer up to his ambitions. His new cycle with the Red Devils did not start very well, so much so that United did not even qualify for Champions Leagueevent at which Cristiano Ronaldo he absolutely does not want to miss it, especially now that he is 37 and sees the end of his career.

The most obvious sign of his malaise in Manchester was in the friendly against the team a few days ago Rayo Vallecano, when the Portuguese, replaced for poor performance, left the stadium without even waiting for the end of the game. A behavior that the technician Erik Ten Hag defined “unacceptable”, with an obvious but not obvious judgment: CR7 he loves to be treated with gloves, so if the manager makes such harsh public criticisms it is because the relationship is now broken, as all the English newspapers write.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to go, but where? His manager Jorge Mendes he proposed him to the main European clubs, those who can afford his salary of 28 million per season, but one after the other Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Psg, Chelsea And Atletico Madrid they pulled back, not convinced by the opportunity to bet again on the multiple winner of the Ballon d’Or. There have been rumors about the Naples, but economically the deal seems impossible. On the contrary, from Saudi Arabia I will offer 300 million euros in two years for the performance of the Lusitanian phenomenon, which however insists on the need to find a team to participate in the next Champions League.

From here, two unexpected tracks have (re) opened, with the possibility of a sensational one return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbonwho threw it as a kid, or at the Juventus, who is still looking for a striker. Both are in the Champions League, but neither is remotely willing to take on the engagement of CR7which should be significantly cut, in agreement with the same player e Jorge Mendessince he too would lose on commissions.

Compared to Juventusmoreover, there is a further obstacle. Ronaldo’s departure from Turin, last summer and in the last hours of the transfer market, is still considered an open wound both by many fans and by the managers who found themselves displaced and failed to replace him until the following January, when the reopening of the market has arrived Dusan Vlahovic. Together they would make a great couple, sure, but first CR7 at least it should to apologize to the Old Lady, for having considered her too much now agèe for his tastes. A theme that, coincidentally, is also raised by an article by Tuttosport, a newspaper very close to the Juventus club. And then Cristiano should renounce the beloved number 7part of its very rich brand, now firmly on the shoulders of Vlahovic. But this (perhaps) is the minor problem: the main issue is that Saturday starts again there Premier League and Ronaldo does not really want to participate, at least with the Manchester United. He and Jorge Mendes therefore have to really hurry, because a Ronaldo out of the squad, or even just on the bench, would really be a crime. Especially a few months before the world championship in Qatar.



