For some time now, footballers are no longer “only” athletes, but also style icons. This is why it should not be surprising that during the Europeans there were quite particular searches on the Internet: from the platinum blonde of English Foden, atoxygenation of the Swiss Xhaka, who said goodbye to his raven black on the eve of the match against the Azzurri.

A search on SEMrush, a fundamental tool for those who work on the Net, has made it possible to draw up lin the ranking of the “top” players in the first half of 2021… Not for technical skills, but for the number of researches dedicated to their hairstyle!

The ranking reserves some surprises. Certainly not for the top spot Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most popular players on the web, when for second place of David Beckham, who has stopped playing for eight years now: in his case, probably affects the curiosity for a character who in the golden years sported a famous tuft in the wind and who recently underwent the hair and beard transplant!

In third place there is Neymaras whimsical on the pitch as at the hairdresser’s Certainly, the lack of attention paid to the protagonists of the Italian Serie A is striking, which reflects a technical decline. In the Top 10, however, there are English Grealish, also courted by Rome, and the captain of Wales Bale, who literally “ate” a goal against the Azzurri that seemed to have already been scored.

In the ranking there is also another former footballer, curiously also English and with a past in Manchester United: Wayne Rooney.