Trouble for Cristiano Ronaldo, 1 billion legal action for the Portuguese champion

Cristiano Ronaldo could find himself in a serious and intricate financial problem due to one of his numerous operations sponsorship. Recently, a group of US investors filed a class action lawsuit against the Portuguese star, seeking compensation of more than $1 billion. The controversy revolves around CR7’s promotion of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading group.

According to the accusers, the footballer would have played an active role in theoffering and selling of unregistered securities in collaboration with Binance. These titles included a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) depicting Ronaldo in “iconic moments”. Investors say Ronaldo would “misleading statements” and would have associated his name with the Binance brand, without adequately disclosing the volatility of the crypto securities sold.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida, points out that both the company and the player were aware that the ads’ target audience was not familiar with cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo would have failed to disclose its form and the amount of his compensation, a charge similar to the one that landed the star a fine of more than $1 million Kim Kardashian by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The situation could therefore lead Ronaldo into a tangled legal and financial labyrinth. “Binance’s partnership with celebrities like Ronaldo was clearly designed to leverage the positive reputation associated with specific celebrities to convince consumers that Binance was a safe place to buy and sell cryptocurrency,” writes the American business magazine Forbes.

