The traffic of military cargo and the movement of equipment by the US-led coalition in eastern Syria has increased, this is a cause for concern. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov.

According to him, the republic is able to independently cope with terrorist cells on its territory, and the presence of military contingents of the coalition countries “is illegal and contrary to international law,” reports TASS…

“The actions of the American command to build up the military presence in Trans-Euphrates against the backdrop of an emergency socio-economic situation due to the suffocating US sanctions are seriously damaging the prospects for a political settlement,” Karpov added.

According to the CPVS, the Russian side continues to make efforts to restore peaceful life in the Tai area of ​​the city of Kamishlia, where clashes took place at the end of April. Due to the lack of operating hospitals in the area, residents were in dire need of qualified medical care.

“The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties held a humanitarian action, during which Russian military doctors provided medical assistance to 203 local residents, including 135 children. More than 400 food kits have been distributed to residents in need, ”the message says.

Earlier on May 6, the Russian Embassy in Washington recalled the illegality of the temporary presence of the US military in Syria in response to criticism of the actions of Russian military personnel in the northeast of the country by the US government.