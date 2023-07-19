Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the international coalition led by the United States over the past day made 14 flights over Syria that were not coordinated with the Russian side. This was announced on Tuesday, July 18, by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Syrian Arab Republic.

“On the part of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States, 14 cases of violations of the deconflict protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded per day, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side,” he said.

In addition, according to him, in the Et-Tnaf area, over which international air routes pass, six violations of Syrian airspace were recorded by the Russian military. The coalition used two pairs of F-16 fighters and one pair of Typhoon fighters.

“The Russian side once again emphasizes that such actions create dangerous prerequisites for aviation incidents and accidents involving civil aircraft making regular flights,” Gurinov concluded.

In recent days, the so-called coalition has regularly violated the Deconflict Protocols and carried out dangerous air maneuvers. The day before, on July 17, Gurinov reported that the international coalition led by the United States violated deconflict protocols four times in a day with two pairs of F-16 fighters in Syria in the Al-Tanf region, through which international air routes pass.

A day earlier, he also reported that 12 violations by the US coalition of deconfliction protocols in Syria were recorded per day. He added that three violations of Syrian airspace by a pair of F-16 fighters and a coalition MS-12V reconnaissance aircraft were noted in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Al-Tanf zone.

Five more violations of Syrian airspace by fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the US-led international coalition were registered on July 15. Such incidents create the prerequisites for accidents involving civilian ships making regular flights, Gurinov noted.