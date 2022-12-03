A freight train from the company MRS Logística derailed near the CPTM Tatuapé station during the early hours of Saturday, 3rd, and caused the stoppage of Lines 11-Coral and 12-Safira this morning. According to the company, there are no records of people injured in the accident or overturning of cargo. On social networks, users complain about queues, overcrowding and lack of service on boarding platforms.

According to MRS, 10 wagons loaded with steel coils and another four loaded with sand derailed on the CPTM network, covering the four lanes of the stretch. The company does not yet know the possible causes of the accident.

CPTM claims that it has a technical team working at the accident site and is awaiting the arrival of MRS equipment to remove the loads and the locomotive to clear the roads. “After this work, there will be an assessment of the damage caused”, says the company, in a note. At the moment, there is no forecast for normalization of services.

“The worst thing is that they let you on board just to let you know”, complained a user on social networks. According to images from the site, the stoppage of the lines has overloaded subway services this morning, especially Line 3-Red.

On Line 11-Coral, trains are circulating in two loops, between the Estudantes and Corinthians-Itaquera and Tatuapé and Luz stations. The section between Corinthians – Itaquera and Tatuapé remains closed.

On Line 12-Safira, trains run only between Calmon Viana and Engenheiro Goulart stations and between Tatuapé and Brás. The section between Engenheiro Goulart and Tatuapé is also closed.

In a note, the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport of São Paulo informs that it activated the Paese System in the sections that are interdicted. The Airport Express will be suspended while the teams try to free the paralyzed lines.