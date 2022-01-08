The CPTM Tourist Express resumes normal travel schedule to the destinations of Paranapiacaba, Jundiaí and Mogi das Cruzes starting this Saturday (8). Ticket sales are now open at the Luz Station box office, in a specific window for the service.

CPTM reported that, after the interruption of service due to the covid-19 pandemic, the gradual resumption of the Tourist Express began in August of last year with flexible health policies, but to exclusively serve passengers who purchased tickets before the pandemic. and could not travel.

The first trips this year are scheduled for today, to Jundiaí, and tomorrow (9) to Paranapiacaba. Next weekend (15th and 16th), the trips are to Paranapiacaba. The first trip to Mogi das Cruzes is scheduled for Saturday, the 22nd.

The tours always take place on weekends, departing from Estação Luz (photo) and have an alternating schedule between the cities. There are a greater number of trips to Paranapiacaba since it is the most sought after place by the public, then the search is for Jundiaí and Mogi das Cruzes.

For this year’s trips, the public can purchase tickets at the ticket office at Estação da Luz located in Concourse 1, in front of the CPTM SSO, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 am to 9 am.

Rates are available on the Expresso Turístico page. at the site from CPTM.

Tourist Express

Since 2009, CPTM has started the Tourist Express, train rides that leave from Luz Station, in the center of São Paulo, to Jundiaí, Paranapiacaba and Mogi das Cruzes.

The tour is done in a 1952 Alco RS-3 diesel locomotive, which drives two stainless steel passenger cars, manufactured in Brazil by Budd – Mafersa in the 1960s and which were provided by the Brazilian Association of Railway Preservation. (ABPF).

