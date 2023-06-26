Attack was carried out at Estação da Luz, located in the central region of São Paulo; the suspect is on the run

A CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) employee shot this Sunday (25.jun.2023) at 2 colleagues at Luz Station, in the center of São Paulo. One of the victims, who worked as a traction supervisor, was shot in the chest, taken to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia hospital, but did not resist the wound.

The other employee of the company, a train driver, was hit in the leg. He was taken to the Sancta Maggiori Hospital and is doing well. According to the São Paulo Civil Police, the author of the shots is on the run.

The suspect who fired the shots did not have his name released and left Estação da Luz shortly after the attack.

The investigation of the case will be under the responsibility of the 2nd DP, in Bom Retiro. In a note, CPTM stated that “will collaborate with the police authority to elucidate the case”.