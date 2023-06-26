Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 10:19 am

A driver who had been working for 11 years at Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) fired shots with a firearm in a room in the inner area of ​​Estação da Luz, in downtown São Paulo, this Sunday, 25, and hit two co-workers . After the crime, the man fled and remains missing.

According to CPTM, the victims were rescued, but one of them, a traction supervisor, could not resist the injury and died in the Santa Casa. The second, a train driver, was shot in the foot, was taken to a unit at the Sancta Maggiore Hospital and is under medical care.

“We deeply regret the tragic loss of one of our teammates in a shocking act of violence that took place yesterday,” CPTM said on Twitter this Monday, 26, when it declared mourning.

The occurrence was recorded at the 2nd DP, in Bom Retiro, and CPTM said in a note that it is collaborating with the police investigation to discover the motivation for the crime and elucidate the case. “The company’s Social Assistance is providing support to the relatives of the supervisor who died and accompanying the injured train driver. CPTM has several programs to encourage well-being, such as psychological evaluation and follow-up, which in the case of train drivers is annual and mandatory, in addition to the medical assistance plan with the right to psychological consultations”, said the company.























