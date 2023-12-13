After the inspection comes the seizure by the CPR of Milan. The emergency measure issued by the Prosecutor's Office concerns Martinina, the company from Pontecagnano Faiano (Salerno) that has managed it since April 2022. Technically, prosecutors Paolo Storari and Giovanna Cavalleri, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano, take control of the Center of stay for the repatriation of via Corelli on the outskirts of Milan. A decision taken by the Milanese investigators after the discovery that last November 13th the Prefecture had extended the contract with Martinina until December 31st 2024, investigated together with its administrators, the mother-son couple Consiglia Caruso and Alessandro Forlenza, of «fraud in public supplies” and “auction rigging”.

Two weeks before the video-recorded and surprise inspection with the soldiers of the economic-financial police unit of the GdF who wanted to verify the alleged serious failures in the provision of Martinina services. Those already denounced in the past by the then senator Gregorio De Falco together with other voluntary associations such as Naga and by the press. From the visit to the premises on December 1st and from a round of new hearings, including those of the migrants detained waiting to be expelled, the Milanese investigators have certified the “absence” or “seriously deficient” provision of all the promised services from Martinina in the technical offer with which they had won the tender.

Among the most serious shortcomings are the “absent and in any case seriously deficient linguistic mediation services” and even worse on the medical level “specialist healthcare services rarely provided due to lack of funds” to which is added the “lack of medicines”. Disservices noted in the inspection and noted in a report by the consultant-expert in penitentiary medicine, Nicola Cocco. As well as the “psychological/psychiatric help service, largely insufficient and provided by staff who do not know the languages ​​spoken by the CPR guests” and the “absent” legal service. No trace of “raw materials from organic, PDO, PGI and traditional production” to make the meals offered to guests. The initial idea was to obtain from a investigating judge a temperance ban for Martinina to negotiate with the public administration. A ban which, however, would have concerned participation in new public tenders and would not have been effective for those already won. Like the one in place with the Prefecture for the management of the CPR. With the discovery of the extension, the Milanese prosecutors decided to carry out a preventive seizure of the Martinina branch of the company yesterday, awaiting the validation of a judge and the appointment of a judicial administrator, to prevent it from worsening and continuing throughout next year the serious gaps in services.