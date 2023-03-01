Opposition congressmen asked for the installation of a mixed commission to investigate the extremist acts of January 8

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that it should analyze the request for the opening of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the extremist acts of January 8 in the National Congress if the necessary requirements are met.

“If the requirements are met, the application must be read and the Commission installed. That is the obligation imposed on the Presidency [do Senado]“said the senator to CNN Brazil on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023).

On Tuesday (28.Feb), opposition deputies and senators will meet with posters to ask for the installation of the CPMI. The request for the creation of the collegiate was filed by deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) on Monday (Feb 27), but the government says that there is already demobilization and that the movement should not move forward.

Fernandes published on his Twitter profile that he filed the application for opening the CPMI with 189 signatures from deputies and 33 from senators.

To install a CPMI, at least 171 deputies and 27 senators are needed. If the requirements are fulfilled, the signatures must be checked by the Senate and the President of the Upper House will schedule a session in the National Congress.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), said that the group’s objective is to investigate those responsible for the invasion and depredation of public property in the acts of January 8th.

“It is important that there is no selectivity in the analysis of this very pernicious fact that occurred on January 8th. It is necessary that the lights be turned on, and that the actions and omissions of all authorities at all levels of government can be elucidated”declared the senator.