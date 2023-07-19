Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency

07/18/2023 – 23:02

The Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of the coup acts of January 8 stated this Tuesday (18) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that there are indications that the former director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) Silvinei Vasques would have participated in “preparatory facts” to the acts. In addition, the commission said it considered arresting Vasques for false testimony.

The statement was made by the Senate’s lawyers when defending the position of the commission for breaking telephone and bank secrecy after Vasques gave testimony at the CPMI. The breach is contested in the Supreme by the defense of the former director, who claims to have no relation with the acts.

For the CPMI, only with the breach of secrecy will it be possible to carry out a detailed investigation of the case. “After hearing the petitioner as a witness, the collegiate understood that there were indications that the petitioner would have participated, as general director of the PRF, in possible preparatory events on January 8. It was even considered the arrest of the petitioner for false testimony”, said the commission.

The CPMI is also investigating Vasques’ conduct in command of the PRF on the day of the second round of the 2022 elections, when there were several operations in the North and Northeast to investigate the displacement of drivers, and the corporation’s performance in clearing highways after the announcement of the result of the lawsuit.

Defense

Silvinei Vasques’ defense told the STF that he was summoned to testify as a witness and provided all the necessary information to the parliamentarians. For the lawyers, the approval of breach of secrecy was a “real violence to the Constitution and to the image and privacy” of the former director.

"The petitioner has nothing to do with the acts of January 8, which is why his summons to testify was illegal, even configuring an unjustified expenditure of public money, in addition to breaching the principle of efficiency", he concluded.
























