10/18/2023

The rapporteur of the Joint Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPMI) of the 8th of January, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), called for the indictment of 61 people, including civilians and military personnel, in the collegiate’s final report. To former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Eliziane attributes the crimes of criminal association, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, attempt to depose a legitimately constituted government and use of measures to prevent the free exercise of political rights.

This does not mean that Bolsonaro and the others will be prosecuted immediately. The list presented at yesterday’s CPMI session is a suggestion presented by the rapporteur, based on investigations and statements taken by parliamentarians. If the report is approved this Wednesday, the 18th, the document will be sent to other bodies, such as the Attorney General’s Office, responsible for determining responsibilities. It will be up to them to analyze the possible presentation of a complaint to the Court.

The decision, therefore, will depend on President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s choice for the position of Attorney General of the Republic. It will be his choice whether or not to prosecute the people appointed by CPMI, or to let the commission “end up in pizza”, without anyone having to face justice. Augusto Aras’ term at PGR ended last month. Elizeta Maria de Paiva Ramos holds the role on an interim basis. Lula, who has been delaying his nomination, said that he should put “a friend of the country” in the chair, “who does not make false accusations”.

The vote on Eliziane’s report is scheduled to take place today, and both the opposition and the situation estimate that it will be approved with 20 votes in favor and 11 against.

‘Intellectual author’

Bolsonaro is considered by the rapporteur as the intellectual author of the attacks on the buildings of the three Powers, as anticipated by the Estadão Column. Eliziane said that the former president “never had any sympathy for republican and democratic principles” and wanted to remain in power in an authoritarian way. “The then president has direct responsibility as a moral mentor for a large part of the attacks perpetrated on all republican figures who imposed any type of obstacle on his coup endeavor,” he stated.

Other names from the “hard core” of the Bolsonaro government, such as generals Braga Netto and Augusto Heleno, are on the list. In 1,333 pages, the report suggests indictments for 26 types of crimes. It includes notes on the fraudulent issuance of vaccination cards in the name of the Bolsonaro family and on the attempted sale of jewelry and other assets belonging to the Presidency.

Eliziane wrote that Bolsonaro acted in collusion with Mauro César Barbosa Cid, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, Frederick Wassef, Osmar Crivelatti, Marcelo Costa Câmara and Marcelo da Silva Vieira “to appropriate high-value assets received due to their role, by public agents in international travel in the service of the Federative Republic of Brazil”.

In these cases, the rapporteur considered that, although the CPMI had found elements of authorship, the themes were not in the focus of the commission. Therefore, she recommended that competent bodies continue to investigate. There are no requests for indictments based on these events.

Parallel

Opposition congressmen came together to present a parallel report. The text was filed by 16 parliamentarians and read in summary at the end of the session.

The authors ask that Lula and the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, be indicted along with the former head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) Gonçalves Dias, the former director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency Saulo Moura Cunha and two members of the Military Police of the Federal District. The opposition accuses Lula of omission, alleging that he traveled to the interior of São Paulo on the eve of the anti-democratic acts, even though he knew the risk of violence.

In addition to the opposition opinion, another alternative report was presented. Prepared by senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), the document attributes the blame for the coup acts to Dino and Gonçalves Dias, and also calls for the CPMI rapporteur to be suspected and impeached.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.