07/18/2023 – 21:40

The Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of January 8 presented this Tuesday, 18, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a document in which it claims to have identified evidence that the former director general of the Highway Police (PRF) Silvinei Vasques would have participated in preparatory acts for the coup attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers earlier this year.

The document signed by the president of the CPMI, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), was forwarded to the president of the STF, minister Rosa Weber, after Silvinei’s defense requested that the Court annul the breaches of bank, telephone and telematic secrecy approved by the collegiate.

Silvinei’s lawyers argue that the breaches of secrecy were “wrong” and violated the Constitution. Maia, in turn, argued to the STF that there was no illegality in the request for access to the former director’s data and that the parliamentarians even ‘considered’ arresting him for ‘false testimony’ in the testimony given to the CPMI.

“Thus, the Board had no choice but to investigate the facts raised in detail, which would only be possible through the transfer of secrecy”, argued Maia in the document sent to the STF.

“It is not possible to investigate the anti-democratic acts that took place on January 8, 2023 without also investigating their antecedents and consequences, with the aim of better understanding their dynamics, effectively holding accountable those who should be held accountable and, in the end, strengthening democracy Brazilian”, he continued.

Silvinei Vasques held the position of general director of the PRF during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and is being investigated on suspicion that he organized the road operations carried out in the second round of the 2022 elections to make it difficult for voters to arrive from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), especially in the Northeast, to polling stations.























