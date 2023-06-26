Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

6/25/2023 – 5:29 PM

Share



The Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of January 8 will take the statement this Monday (26), at 2 pm, from the former head of the Operations Department of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime (photo), about the attempt to Invasion of Federal Police Headquartersin Brasília, on December 12, 2022 – the date on which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin were certified as President and Vice President of the Republic, respectively, at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Naime will be heard by CPMI deputies and senators who are investigating the January 8 coup acts as a witness, at the request of the rapporteur of the joint commission, Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA). “It is thought that Mr. Jorge will bring information of enormous value to the conduction of our future works in the present commission”, evaluates the senator.

Related news:

Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime has been imprisoned in the Penitentiary Complex of Papuda (DF) since February, accused of omission on January 8, when the anti-democratic acts took place in Praça dos Três Poderes, in the federal capital.

Schedule

On Tuesday (27), at 9 am, it will be the turn of the former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Army, Colonel Jean Lawand Júnior, to give a statement.

The military appears in messages examined by the Federal Police, on the cell phone of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to then-President Jair Bolsonaro. In the revealed telephone conversations, Colonel Jean Lawand Júnior asked Cid to convince the former representative to carry out a coup d’état and order a military intervention in Brazil to prevent the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which took place on January 1st.

The two testimonies are scheduled to be taken in plenary 2, from the Nilo Coelho wing, in the Federal Senate and those summoned cannot refuse to attend.

The CPMI of January 8th already approved the summoning of 40 names to give depositions, as witnesses. Among them, the former Minister of Defense in the Bolsonaro government, Braga Netto; the former minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno; the former Minister of Justice and Public Security and who occupied the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District on January 8, Anderson Torres; Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) General Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, known as G Dias, and former deputy director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), Saulo Moura da Cunha. Both were nominated in President Lula’s government.

The then chief minister of the GSI, General Gonçalves Dias, resigned in April, after appearing, along with other officials in the portfolio, in images of the closed security circuit of the Palácio do Planaltorecorded on January 8, as vandals destroyed the presidential palace.

recent testimonials

The CPMI of January 8 already heard businessman George Washington Sousa – sentenced to 9 years and 4 months in prison for the attempted bomb attack on a truck near JK Airport, in Brasília, on December 24, 2022; the director of the Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the DF Civil Police, Leonardo de Castro; and DF Civil Police experts Renato Carrijo and Valdir Pires Filho, who carried out tests near the airport and in the said truck. In addition to the former director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, accused of directing actions by the agency, in the Northeast Region, to disrupt the second round of the 2022 presidential elections. Last Tuesday (20), Silvinei Vasques denied having interfered in the progress of major elections.

*With information from Agência Senado and Agência Câmara de Notícias























