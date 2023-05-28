Estadão Contenti

05/27/2023 – 8:00 pm

The recently installed Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) on Coup Acts operates in the “war” mode of requirements. With just three days of operation, government and opposition parliamentarians have already submitted 396 requests for measures to be adopted by the collegiate. Away from the spotlight of sessions broadcast live, deputies and senators struggle behind the scenes to placate their requests, which, in the end, can guide the course of investigations and make certain narratives prevail.

There is no limit for submitting applications, but parliamentarians need to convince their peers of the need to approve their demands. The chair of the committee needs to guide the requests and the majority vote for approval.

The record holder of requests submitted is Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), who was responsible for 82 documents that ask for everything from the summoning of former ministers of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, such as Anderson Torres, to allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as well as the Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Marcos Amaro.

Calls for suspects and witnesses to present their statements form the majority of requests made by parliamentarians. There are also administrative measures listed. Deputy Duda Salabert (PDT-MG), for example, requested all data from the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) related to the acts of January 8. Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) asked the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for all the images captured on the day of the invasion of the Three Powers.

In the war of requests, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) took advantage of the CPMI’s police power to ask for full access to the STF inquiry in which his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is being investigated on suspicion of incitement to coup acts. The ex-president’s defense has alleged that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the inquiry into the coup acts in the Supreme Court, prevents them from having access to the accusations to formulate their defensive strategy.

Bolsonaro allies are responsible for 168 of the 396 applications. As Estadão showed, the former president ordered his deputies and senators to focus completely on the CPMI of the Coup Acts to the detriment of other right-wing movements, such as the demonstrations called by the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) in an attempt to regain his mandate. Bolsonaro even boycotted the organization of the acts in a speech.

There are also measures aimed at political confrontation. Deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG) presented last Thursday, 25, a request requesting the breach of Bolsonaro’s telephone and telematic secrecy. Correia argues in the request that “the depredation of the buildings of the Three Powers of the Republic arises from the repeated action of several political actors dissatisfied with the electoral defeat, an avalanche of lying publications on social networks questioning the electoral process and the action and omission of the then President of the Republic of Jair Messias Bolsonaro”.

Other allies of Lula, such as Senator Ana Paula Lobato (PSB-MA), who is an alternate for Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, also requested the summoning of the former minister and candidate for Vice President on Bolsonaro’s ticket in 2022, General Walter Braga Netto .

Against the former holder of the GSI under Bolsonaro, General Augusto Heleno, there are seven requests for a summons so that he explains the performance of the government’s intelligence area in crisis situations that preceded the 8th of January. Among them, the monitoring of the coup camps in front of the military barracks and the violent acts in the center of Brasília on December 12, when Lula was elected president.

The parliamentarians from Lula’s base took advantage of the Federal Police (PF) revelations that Bolsonaro’s former ally, Ailton Barros, plotted a coup d’état with the former assistant of the Presidency, Mauro Cid, to present five requests against Ailton and four others against Cid. Against the former Secretary of Public Security, Anderson Torres, arrested after the January 8 coup attempt, there are three requests for testimony.

Bolsonaro’s allies used the same measure as Correia, but to wear down the Lula government. Izalci requested confidential information from the former minister of the Institutional Security Office (GS), General Gonçalves Dias, who resigned after being caught inside the Planalto Palace on the day of the invasion on January 8. Eduardo Bolsonaro, on the other hand, requested the summoning of defense ministers Flávio Dino and José Múcio.

Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) asked in his only request that the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Passo, send documents related to the corporation’s performance on January 8th.

So far, 243 summons requests have been filed, in addition to three invitations to give testimony. There are still another 32 requests for breaking and transferring bank, telematic and telephone secrecy of suspects. The other 118 documents presented to the CPMI's board of directors are requests for information from government bodies, such as the Presidency of the Republic, the Armed Forces and the Attorney General's Office.
























