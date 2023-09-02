Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2023 – 21:51

The president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Beto Simonetti, contacted deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), president of the CPMI on January 8, this Friday, the 1st, to talk about the treatment given to lawyers on the parliamentary committee.

The initiative takes place after the testimony of General Marco Edson Gonçalves Dias, G. Dias, former head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), this Thursday, 31.

The criminalist André Luís Callegari, who represents the general, was prevented from demonstrating after a clash between G. Dias and deputy André Fernandes (PL-CE).

“In the bylaws there is no provision for the word of the lawyers to make a defense. Between the OAB statute and the House regiment, the House regiment will prevail”, intervened Arthur Maia, who is also a lawyer.

In a letter sent to the deputy, the president of the OAB states that the statute of the class has the status of federal law and expressly guarantees the right of the lawyer to speak in the parliamentary commission of inquiry.

“It is known and expected that in the course of the mentioned CPMI, and others, several lawyers will participate in the acts in defense of the interests of their clients, and, when considering the declaration presented in the sense of inapplicability of the Statute of the OAB, it is necessary to intervene of this Federal Council to highlight the imperative of respect for prerogatives”, says Simonetti.

The Brazilian Association of Criminal Lawyers (Abracrim) also came out in defense of Callegari. The entity claims that the criminalist had the right to speak curtailed and that the prerogative serves to “protect society from arbitrariness that may come from the public authorities”.

“Therefore, the understanding according to which the internal regulation of the parliamentary House would precede the Law is not valid. On the contrary, the Statute of Advocacy is clear in establishing that, even in a parliamentary commission of inquiry, male and female lawyers have the prerogative to manifest itself, especially when it invokes ‘in order’ an issue that can influence the progress of the commission’s work”, argues the association.

WITH THE WORD, THE CRIMINALIST ANDRÉ CALLEGARI

“Yesterday (Thursday, 31st) I was disrespected in the exercise of my profession as a lawyer in the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the acts of 08/01. I was restricted from exercising my client’s right of defense. I had to hear that the Senate Rules overlap with the Statute of the OAB, Federal Law. They will never shut me up in the army of law! Thank you to the president of the national OAB and to everyone who is supportive of my performance! Without a lawyer there is no justice!”