Election factionalism has started in West Bengal as the assembly elections come closer. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Monday that his party’s main objective is to defeat the BJP in the upcoming West Bengal elections. But for this he does not want to take the Trinamool Congress because there is a lot of resentment against the Mamata Banerjee government. Yechury said that at the same time people are well aware of the record of the last 20 years of the Trinamool when it had an alliance with the BJP and its leaders were ministers in the Atal government.

Sitaram Yechury was talking to the media after attending the party’s state committee meeting. He said that Marxists would have electoral alliances with non-left allies like NCP and RJD besides traditional allies like Congress and other Left parties. He said, ‘People’s sentiment against the Trinamool government is so deep that any unity of all anti-BJP parties will only help the BJP more. This alliance will be harmful.

‘Resentment against TMC, damage to us if we combine them’

Yechury said, ‘There is a lot of resentment against Trinamool among the people. Only by tying up with Trinamool, people will turn against us and help BJP. He said that BJP and Trinamool are presenting the upcoming elections as a bipartisan contest, but the forces opposing them will break it. Yechury said, ‘Our aim is to defeat BJP and separate Trinamool. Give people options on their livelihood issues, focus on issues of jobs, food, health and education. ‘



CPM told, what will be the issues in elections

The CPM leader said that the farmers’ movement against agricultural laws, fair purchase price for paddy and the theme of migrant laborers will be the major issues in the election. Regarding the alliance with the Congress for the West Bengal assembly elections, Yechury said that there has been an initial discussion between the two parties and the process of seat coordination is going on. Asked whether the Congress has demanded 120-140 seats in the election, Yechury said, “The process of seat coordination is going on.” But, Congress has not made any such demand. Let us know that the elections for the 294-member assembly are to be held in April-May this year.