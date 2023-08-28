Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/27/2023 – 3:50 pm

Gathered in a conference, Member States of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries asked for reform of the body, with a permanent chair for Brazil and representativeness of Africa in an “Extended Council”. The Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) reiterated this Sunday ( 27/08) support for Brazil to occupy a permanent seat on an “enlarged” UN Security Council and for the African continent to also be represented.

In the final declaration after the 14th Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Portuguese-speaking community, in São Tomé and Príncipe, the nine member countries insist on “the need to advance in the reform of the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, with with a view to reinforcing its representativeness, legitimacy and effectiveness, through the incorporation of new permanent and non-permanent members and the improvement of the respective working methods”.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who participated in the conference, had already defended this Saturday in Angola a reform in the Council.

“The 2023 UN is far from having the same credibility as the 1945 UN,” he said in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

For Lula, the body that “should be the security of peace and tranquility” is precisely “the one that wages war without talking to anyone.”

“Russia goes to Ukraine without discussing it in the Security Council. The United States goes to Iraq without discussing it in the Security Council. France and England are going to invade Libya without going through the Security Council. In other words, who wages war, who produces weapons, who sells weapons are the countries of the Security Council. It is wrong”, he argued in Angola.

The CPLP is formed by nine countries: Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor. Created in 1996, the community aims to facilitate integration and cooperation between these nations, both among themselves and to act together in other international instances.

At the end of the conference, the nine Member States also endorsed Brazil’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council (2024-2026), in the election scheduled for October 2023, and Minister Bruno Dantas, president of the Federal Audit Court of Brazil , to the United Nations Board of Auditors (2024-2030), in the November elections.

Trade agreement

The heads of state and government also approved the administrative reform of the CPLP, with the creation of the Directorate of Economic and Business Affairs, which will expand partnerships in these areas.

Lula recalled that, together, the CPLP countries gather almost 300 million consumers, spread over four continents and with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.3 trillion dollars.

“The digital and ecological transitions need to be taken advantage of to generate opportunities and avoid income concentration and inequality. The promotion of trade and investment must guarantee dignified and green jobs, and aim to diversify our export basket beyond commodities. The Angolan initiative to incorporate economic cooperation as a new pillar of our community will help to connect our markets”, she argued.

For Lula, countries are facing the challenge of boosting their economies to guarantee decent work, fair wages and protection for workers. In this sense, he mentioned that he will announce, in September, alongside the president of the United States, Joe Biden, a joint program for the generation of employment and decent work.

Sao Tome and Principe assumes presidency

The temporary presidency of the CPLP passed from Angola to São Tomé and Príncipe, for the 2023-2025 biennium, which will have “Youth and Sustainability” as its main themes.

Lula reaffirmed that sustainability must be worked on in the social, economic and environmental dimensions. He cited the results of the Amazon Summit, held at the beginning of the month, in Belém (PA), and said that tackling climate change is one of the central axes of current Brazilian foreign policy.

“Many there [em Belém] they were young people who are engaging in different ways in the fight against climate change. We need to place people at the center of public policies, creating solutions that equitably reward the preservation of forests and biodiversity. We must avoid neocolonialism that leads to a new cycle of predatory exploitation of critical minerals and other natural resources. Nor should the ecological transition serve as a pretext for new green protectionisms. With their energy and creativity, young people are the driving force in the search for innovative solutions to the challenges of sustainable development,” said Lula.

For the Brazilian president, current times are much more complex for young people, while climate change puts the future of the planet in check.

“The new generations live with the uncertainty of a changing job market. The new technologies are an extraordinary achievement of human intelligence, but with them, unemployment and precariousness reach new heights. The irresponsible use of social networks with the spread of fake news and hate speech threatens democracy. The cult of individualism leads many young people to disbelieve in collective action. These trends were exacerbated by the pandemic, which pushed children and adolescents away from school and social life, further widening inequalities,” said the president.

During this Sunday’s visit, Brazil and Sao Tome and Principe also signed two new bilateral instruments of cooperation, one to facilitate mutual investments and another in the area of ​​diplomatic education and training.

The CPLP conference was the last appointment on the president’s trip to Africa. Lula arrived in the African continent last Monday. His first stop was in South Africa for the 15th Summit of Heads of State of the Brics, a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On Friday and Saturday he was in Angola.

The return to Brazil was scheduled for this Sunday.