With the ball and bat of Darren and Dwayne Bravo brothers and all-round performance by captain Kieran Pollard, Trinbago Knight Riders scored their ninth consecutive win in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) here. Darren Bravo scored 50 off 42 balls against St Lucia Jokes on Saturday, while Pollard contributed 42 runs to help the Knight Riders score 175 for five, their third consecutive total of more than 170 runs.

After this, he also defended the score by 23 runs. Then Darren’s elder brother Dwayne (2 for 26), playing with his captain Pollard (3 for 35), let the Jokes’ team score 152 for seven. The Knight Riders then rested Sunil Narine.

See, Prithvi shot this, coach Ponting also said – wow

Openers Landis Simmons and Tion Webster made slow starts. Simmons could hit a six and caught the wicketkeeper to reach the pavilion. Mohammad Nabi’s second over proved to be costly with 13 runs. Tim Seifert hit a six on a free hit from Kesrick Williams to Noble. Seifert batted at number three due to a fracture in the hand of Colin Munro, leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to 47 for one in the powerplay.

In practice, whose ball was hit by six, he bowled Dhoni ‘revenge’

Webster’s innings also ended soon. Seyfert contributed 33 runs while Bravo scored 50 off 42 balls with one four and three sixes. Pollard played a brilliant innings of 42 runs in 21 balls with three fours and three sixes. Knight Riders scored 54 runs in the last four overs and scored 175 runs.

Chasing this goal, the Jokes’ team could only score 152 runs for seven wickets, for which Mark Deyal scored 40 and Andre Fletcher scored 42 runs. In the second match on Saturday, with the help of Jason Holder’s 69, Barbados Tridents defeated Jamaica Talawah by seven wickets. Jamaica Talawah scored 161 for four, which the Tridents achieved with 10 balls to spare.