The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title match of the current 2020 season is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. In the match, the team of Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Shahrukh vs Preity Zinta final

This title also has a Bollywood connection. In fact, Trinbago Knight Riders is owned by Shah Rukh Khan and St Lucia Zouks co-owner Preity Zinta. These two also have a team in the IPL. While Shah Rukh has KKR, Preity has the ownership of Kings XI Punjab.

In this way, the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders, the franchisees of the Indian Premier League, are the same, while the same promoters also own St. Lucia Jocks and Kings XI Punjab.

Such was the journey of semi-finals

Trinbago now has a chance to make a record in the history of the CPL by not missing a match from start to finish. He had won all 10 of his league matches before the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Trinbago held Jamaica Tallawah to 107 for seven and then won by nine wickets with five overs remaining.

St. Lucia Jocks piled up Guyana Amazon Warriors for 55 in 13.4 overs in the second semi-final, the tournament’s lowest score. St. Lucia won by ten wickets in just 4.3 overs without losing a single wicket.