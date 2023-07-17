Congress ended the 1st half of the year with 6 active inquiry commissions; government tries to overcome setbacks in 2 collegiate bodies

The federal Legislative ended the 1st half of the year with 6 active commissions of inquiry. The meetings are weekly and mobilize deputies and senators, especially in collegiate bodies that aim at weakening the government. The investigations of each CPI, however, progress at a slow pace.

Without consolidated support in the Chamber, allies of the president’s management Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) strive to circumvent setbacks in the collegiate bodies in which the opposition wants to expose the Executive.

The commission that most mobilizes congressmen is the one that investigates the acts of vandalism on January 8th. Formed by deputies and senators, the CPI started late in relation to the Federal Police and Justice investigations into the acts.

In addition to the mixed commission, there are four commissions of inquiry in the Chamber and one in the Senate. In the case of the Chamber, the House bylaws determine a maximum of 5 CPIs in operation at the same time.

At the time they were installed in the Chamber, the president Arthur Lira (PP-AL) ensured that the collegiate bodies would not interfere with the House’s votes. The hearings and depositions in each commission, however, have extended for hours. The January 8 CPI, for example, was created in May and has already had almost 50 hours of meetings.

CPIs are temporary and last for 120 days, but can be extended. The collegiate bodies have investigative powers and can hear witnesses, take statements from authorities, request information from other bodies and determine measures.

These commissions, however, do not prosecute or judge people, they only investigate facts. At the end, a report of the work carried out is produced, which must be sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office or to the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União).

O Power360 prepared a complete material on the performance of each CPI currently active in the Legislative. Read below:

January 8th

Articulated by the opposition, the CPMI faced resistance from the government before its creation was approved. The group has already heard 8 people, including Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques. Both had their secrecy broken by requests approved by the commission.

The congressmen also heard the former Commander of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, and Army Colonel Jean Lawand Junior, in addition to those involved in the attempted bomb attack near the Brasília Airport that took place on December 24, 2022.

For the coming months, the rapporteur, Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), hopes to get more information from the breaches of secrecy approved to deepen its report. She also did not rule out calling on Jair Bolsonaro.

One of the testimonies that should take place still in August is that of former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres, who was imprisoned for about 4 months after the acts of January 8th. His testimony is considered one of the most awaited by congressmen. Read more about the commission:

what investigates: acts of vandalism on the 8th of January;

acts of vandalism on the 8th of January; when it was installed: May 25, 2023, at Congress;

May 25, 2023, at Congress; president: Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA);

Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA); reporter: Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA);

Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA); titular members: 32

32 meetings already held: 8

8 number of people heard: 8

Americans

The CPI investigates accounting inconsistencies and the loss of R$ 20 billion by Americanas. The company filed for bankruptcy on January 19.

The collegiate has already heard from 8 people, among them the CEO of Americanas SA, Leonardo Coelho Pereira, the president of the CVM (Securities and Exchange Commission), João Pedro Barroso do Nascimento, judicial administrators and a representative of the Central Bank.

Documents presented to the CPI by the president of Americanas suggest the existence of fraud in the financial results with an artificial increase in the company’s profit. And, according to the CVM president, the evidence points to crimes against the capital market.

The CPI, however, has not yet advanced in the process to hear the company’s main shareholders, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira.

what investigates: accounting inconsistencies in the retailer’s accounts;

accounting inconsistencies in the retailer’s accounts; when it was installed: May 17, 2023, at the Chamber;

May 17, 2023, at the Chamber; president: Gustinho Ribeiro (Republicanos-SE);

Gustinho Ribeiro (Republicanos-SE); reporter: Carlos Chiodine (MDB-SC);

Carlos Chiodine (MDB-SC); titular members: 27

27 meetings already held: 7

7 number of people heard: 8

sports betting

Based on an investigation by the MPGO (Ministério Público de Goiás) on games in Series B of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, the CPI investigates the manipulation of the results of matches due to sports betting made online.

On February 14, the MPGO launched Operation Maximum Penalty. The inquiry investigates the actions of a criminal group responsible for enticing football players to take actions on the field to influence the outcome of bets in exchange for money. In May, 15 players were reported and 7 became defendants. In the 2nd phase of the operation, 9 gamblers became defendants.

The CPI in the Chamber was articulated by deputy Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) who was president of the parliamentary front in defense of sport, rapporteur of the national system of betting games and rapporteur of the update of the Pele Law.

The commission has already heard the president of the Goiás Football Federation, Ronei Ferreria de Freitas, and the player Marcos Vinicius Alves Barreira, known as Romário, banned from football by the Superior Court of Sports Justice.

For the next meetings, the CPI approved requests to hear other players accused of manipulation of results in matches and referees who officiated games in which there was action to benefit the betting scheme, in addition to representatives of bookmakers.

what investigates: match fixing in football matches because of sports betting;

match fixing in football matches because of sports betting; when it was installed: May 17, 2023, at the Chamber;

May 17, 2023, at the Chamber; president: Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI);

Julio Arcoverde (PP-PI); reporter: Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE);

Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE); titular members: 34

34 meetings already held: 8

8 number of people heard: 11

Cryptocurrencies

Installed last in the Chamber, the CPI had only 4 meetings. The collegiate investigates irregularities, such as financial pyramids, in the cryptocurrency market – a kind of digital money, which is not issued by any government and can be traded without intermediaries, such as banks.

The collegiate has held only one hearing so far, that of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a partner at the company GAS Consultoria & Tecnologia and known as the Pharaoh of Bitcoins. Accused of setting up a financial pyramid disguised as an investment in bitcoins, he has been in prison since 2021.

In a video statement, he declared that he would refund all customers’ money if the Federal Police unlocked his company’s resources. He denied irregularities and avoided answering about his main investors, signed contracts, in addition to the amounts collected and owed by the company.

As of August, the CPI approved invitations and summons from other representatives of companies in the sector and cryptocurrency brokerages investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

what investigates: financial pyramid schemes involving cryptocurrencies;

financial pyramid schemes involving cryptocurrencies; when it was installed: June 13, 2023, at the Chamber;

June 13, 2023, at the Chamber; president: Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ);

Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ); reporter: Ricardo Silva (PSD-SP);

Ricardo Silva (PSD-SP); titular members: 32

32 meetings already held: 4

4 number of people heard: 1

MST

Articulated by the opposition to Lula, the CPI was set up to investigate the actions of the Landless Rural Workers Movement after land invasions were recorded in areas of southern Bahia and Goiás, in March of this year.

In the commission, government critics try to criminalize the movement linked to Lula and use the commission to record clippings for use on social networks. Clashes between opposition and government supporters are frequent and interactions between deputies have already motivated representations sent to the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum.

This is not the first time that the MST has been the subject of a commission of inquiry. Since 2003, in Lula’s 1st term, the movement has been the theme of the CPMI da Terra, from 2003 to 2005; and the CPI of the MST, in the Senate, between 2009 and 2011. The MST was also in the sights of 2 other collegiate bodies, the CPI Funai and Incra (2015 – 2016) and Funai and Incra 2 (2016 – 2017) on land demarcation .

The commission has already held public hearings with former members of the MST, with the former president of Incra Francisco Graziano Neto and with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union). Deputies allied with the government defend the legality of the fight for agrarian reform, but they have difficulties in guiding and approving requirements in the CPI.

The collegiate is the one that held the most meetings this year in comparison with the others of the type. The deputies have already approved invitations to hear the ministers of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, and of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, in addition to Gonçalves Dias, former minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency)

what investigates: performance of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers;

performance of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers; when it was installed: May 17, 2023, at the Chamber;

May 17, 2023, at the Chamber; president: Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS);

Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS); reporter: Ricardo Salles (PL-SP);

Ricardo Salles (PL-SP); titular members: 27

27 meetings already held: 11

11 number of people heard: 4

NGOs

The only one active in the Senate alone, the commission focuses on the work of non-governmental organizations in the Amazon region. The focus is on financing the groups, including public resources, such as the Amazon Fund, and funds received from abroad.

The collegiate has already held public hearings with indigenous leaders, with former minister Aldo Rebelo and with the counselor of the APA (environmental protection area) Triunfo do Xingu (PA), Marcelo Norkey Duarte Pereira.

Senators approved requests to hear: 2 former Ministers of the Environment in the Bolsonaro government, Joaquim Leite and Ricardo Salles; the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho; the president of Funai, Joenia Wapichana; and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva.

They also want to hear from João Paulo Ferreira, president of Natura, and Deborah de Magalhães Lins, president of Instituto Socioambiental.