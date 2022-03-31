CPI will open an office in Venezuela in the context of an investigation of crimes

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nicolás Maduro, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan (archive photo).
Efe / Presidency of Venezuela
Nicolás Maduro, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan (file photo).
The prosecutor of the court traveled this Thursday to Caracas.
March 31, 2022, 03:11 PM
The International Criminal Court (CPI) will open an office in Venezuela in the framework of the investigation for crimes against humanity.
“It is a very important step, very significant, that will allow us to fulfill the responsibilities of the Rome Statute,” announced Khan, ICC prosecutor.
DEVELOPING NEWS…
March 31, 2022, 03:11 PM
