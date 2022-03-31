Friday, April 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

CPI will open an office in Venezuela in the context of an investigation of crimes

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Nicolas Maduro

Nicolás Maduro, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan (archive photo).

Photo:

Efe / Presidency of Venezuela

Nicolás Maduro, together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan (file photo).

The prosecutor of the court traveled this Thursday to Caracas.

The International Criminal Court (CPI) will open an office in Venezuela in the framework of the investigation for crimes against humanity.

“It is a very important step, very significant, that will allow us to fulfill the responsibilities of the Rome Statute,” announced Khan, ICC prosecutor.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#CPI #open #office #Venezuela #context #investigation #crimes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sanctions against Russia, Draghi-Scholz: "Effective, keep them in force"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.