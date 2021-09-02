BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Covid’s CPI board in the Senate said it will ask for the preventive detention of lawyer Marconny Nunes Ribeiro Albernaz de Faria, a lobbyist for Necessidade Medicamentos, a company involved in the canceled purchase of Covaxin vaccines, and possibly other irregular negotiations at the Ministry of Health, reported the agency Senate.

The lawyer missed the testimony scheduled for this Thursday at the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI). That is why the request for preventive detention and seizure of the passport in order to prevent him from leaving the country.

The CPI command appoints the lobbyist as one of the key players in investigations into irregularities involving the Ministry of Health.

“Marconny is not the lord of the Need Medicines lobby. He is the lord of all lobbies. It is his ideal architecture on how to circumvent a bidding process”, pointed out the commission’s vice-president, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), according to Agência Senado.

Marconny had already presented a medical certificate for not attending the hearing, but the doctor who granted the document contacted the president of the commission, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), saying he was suspicious of a simulation of the patient.

For this reason, according to Randolfe, there was already a determination to escort the Legislative Police so that he would attend the deposition. Also according to the vice president of the collegiate, the Senate police are looking for the witness.

(Brasília)

