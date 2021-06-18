The vice president of Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed this Friday (June 18, 2021) requests for the convening of Facebook and YouTube representatives to explain the broadcast of speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro said on Thursday (June 17) that coronavirus contamination is more effective than vaccines against the disease. He gave the statement in a live stream made on his social media accounts.

“I am vaccinated in quotes. Everyone who contracted the virus is vaccinated, even more effectively than the vaccine itself, because you got the virus for real. Whoever caught the virus is immunized, there is no question“, said.

The Chief Executive once again said that he will be the last vaccinated in Brazil. He also stated that anyone who is against the proposal to release the use of masks in the country is “denialist” for not believing in the effectiveness of vaccines.

“The President of the Republic has the right to speak the nonsense he wants, he just doesn’t have the right to produce an increase in these numbers here, to increasingly disseminate news without backing to science that produce an increase in these numbers. Therefore, Mr. President, I want to communicate your excellence and Mr. Rapporteur that I am now filing a request to call the Facebook and YouTube platforms.”

Randolfe also said that ex-president Donald Trump was banned from social media for much less. Twitter permanently blocked the profile of the US president on January 8th. At the time, the social network justified the decision by “risk of further incitement to violence”. The day before, Trump supporters invaded the Capitol (US Congress) during a session that would certify Joe Biden’s victory over the Republican. The act resulted in 5 deaths.

