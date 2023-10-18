January 8 Commission wants to indict the former president for 4 crimes; defense cites political intentions

The defense of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the final report of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th is “partial”, “biased” it’s from “political bias”. The note was published by Fábio Wajngarten, former advisor to Bolsonaro, this Tuesday (17.Oct.2023) on X (formerly Twitter). The text says that the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), is “known political opponent of the former president” and states that Bolsonaro did not participate in the aforementioned crimes, criticized the coup acts on social media and was not summoned to Congress to give testimony to the commission. The report called for the indictment of the former president for criminal association, political violence, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law and coup d’état. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF – 132 kB).