In 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) through its prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced from Venezuela that advanced to the investigation phase for crimes against humanity that would have been committed in the country.

(Also read: Why does the ICC set up an office in Venezuela?)

From November to today, a memorandum of understanding was signed and the installation of an office in Caracas was announced. Now the investigation continues, although the government of that country has made efforts to stop it.

Precisely, last April 16 was the deadline for Venezuela to present the supporting documentation of internal procedures that showed progress in the investigation of the facts and the punishment of the perpetrators, but what was sent to the ICC does not include news and, Given this, prosecutor Khan confirmed that the process is continuing.

(Also read: Venezuela: more than 300 dead in protests since the 2002 coup)

Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia, through a communication, requested the following from the Prosecutor: “to formally refrain from the investigation in favor of the actions carried out by the competent national authorities of Venezuela.”

Communication from Prosecutor Karim Khan

Khan pointed out in a document addressed to the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Court of The Hague that “given that no new information appears to have been presented that justifies reviewing its previous determination, the previous assessment of complementarity of the Prosecution is not affected by the postponement request. Consequently, and as soon as possible, the Prosecutor’s Office will request the Chamber to authorize the resumption of its investigation”.

In addition, the prosecutor will request authorization to “invite the victims or their legal representatives, as well as other interested participants, to make observations.”

Guaidó applauds the decision

Oppositionist Juan Guaidó, recognized by the United States and some 50 countries as the interim president of Venezuela, pointed out through his Twitter that what Khan expressed “claims the work of the victims, their representatives and civil society on the road to achieve justice” and that in addition “The dictatorship failed in its attempt to simulate justice.”

The dictatorship failed in its attempt to simulate justice. We trust that there will be no impunity because only in this way will compensation be achieved for the victims and the non-repetition of the events will be guaranteed. May this further encourage our struggle for justice, freedom and democracy. – Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 21, 2022

The prosecutor’s decision coincides with the delivery to the ICC of 36 new cases of crimes against humanity that occurred in the country. The registry is carried out by the Documentation Network of Crimes Against Humanity (Red-CLH).

The Red-CLH reported that the people interviewed gave testimonies about State abuses, such as suffocation with tear gas; submission to stress positions; blows to various parts of the body; psychological abuse; extremely poor detention conditions; deprivation of food and water and other methods of torture.

The Red-CLH is made up of the Observatory of Crimes Against Humanity, Defend Venezuela and A World Without a Gag.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

They arrest in Venezuela a woman who offered a human kidney on social networks

Venezuela: Cota 905 goes from criminality to faith during Holy Week