CPI rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate Evo Morales

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Ferdinand Cartagena. AFP
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales.
Bolivia asked to investigate the former president for crimes against humanity.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 14, 2022, 03:58 PM
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate former President Evo Morales and the organizers of a mobilization to block roads for crimes against humanity.
The Bolivian government asked the ICC in September 2020 to investigate the campaign that, it denounced, had caused the death of 40 coronavirus patients because oxygen could not be supplied to hospitals.
But ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said he would not open a formal investigation as the alleged acts were not within the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court.
AFP
February 14, 2022, 03:58 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#CPI #rejected #Bolivias #request #investigate #Evo #Morales
Leave a Reply