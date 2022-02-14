Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

CPI rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate Evo Morales

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Evo Morales

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Photo:

Ferdinand Cartagena. AFP

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Bolivia asked to investigate the former president for crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate former President Evo Morales and the organizers of a mobilization to block roads for crimes against humanity.

The Bolivian government asked the ICC in September 2020 to investigate the campaign that, it denounced, had caused the death of 40 coronavirus patients because oxygen could not be supplied to hospitals.

But ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said he would not open a formal investigation as the alleged acts were not within the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court.

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#CPI #rejected #Bolivias #request #investigate #Evo #Morales

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have 2 protagonists: the first details of both characters are revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.