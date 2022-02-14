CPI rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate Evo Morales

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate former President Evo Morales and the organizers of a mobilization to block roads for crimes against humanity.

The Bolivian government asked the ICC in September 2020 to investigate the campaign that, it denounced, had caused the death of 40 coronavirus patients because oxygen could not be supplied to hospitals.

But ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said he would not open a formal investigation as the alleged acts were not within the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court.

AFP