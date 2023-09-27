The International Criminal Court (ICC) reiterated this Tuesday its criticism of Russia after the Ministry of the Interior of that country included the president of that court, Piotr Hofmanski, on its list of most wanted people. who ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin last March.

Contacted by Efe, An ICC spokesperson recalled the statements made in recent months condemning Moscow’s actions for “unjustified coercive measures” taken against ICC officials by the Russian authorities.

“The ICC considers these measures unacceptable. “The Court will remain steadfast in carrying out its legitimate mandate to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole,” the Hague-based court said in a statement.

The same court emphasized its “firm support” for its staff and officials and called on all its States Parties and interested parties of the Rome Statute to “intensify its efforts to protect the Court, its officials and staff, and ensure that it is able to continue to fulfill its independent mandate.”

The Russian Interior Ministry declared on Sunday the search and capture of Piotr Hofmanski, who ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin last March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Hofmanski is wanted under an article of the penal codepoints out the ministry’s database, which does not specify the exact reason for the persecution.

The vice president, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez, and ICC judge Bertram Schmitt have also been declared wanted.

Last May, Moscow has already declared the search and capture of the prosecutor of the same court, Karim Ahmad Khanwho was the one who issued the arrest warrant.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin as “allegedly responsible” for the illegal deportation of children. and its transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which amounts to a war crime.

He also issued another arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, presidential commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia.with the same accusation.

The Kremlin assured that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court and considers the arrest warrant against the head of the Russian state “legally null.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened criminal case against ICC prosecutor and judgesnoting that the criminal persecution of the Russian president “has a deliberate illegal nature, since there are no grounds to impute criminal responsibility.”

