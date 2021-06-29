A woman puts gasoline in her vehicle at a gas station on June 17 in Madrid. A. Pérez Meca – Europa Press / Europa Press

Prices rose 2.6% in June compared to the same month in 2020, which represents a moderation of one tenth with respect to the rebound in May (2.7%), which had been the most intense since 2017. The Leading indicator of the consumer price index (CPI), published this Tuesday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), points out that this moderation is related to the evolution of fuel and fuel prices, which rise less than what they did a year ago.

If this data is confirmed on July 14, prices would point to a change in trend with respect to the acceleration registered in recent months – after remaining frozen in February, they rose 1.3% in March, 2.2% in April and 2.7% in May. The leading indicator of core inflation, which does not include food and energy products as they are the most volatile, remained at 0.2%, the same as in May and almost two and a half points below the general CPI.

In monthly terms, prices rose 0.4% in June compared to May, one tenth less than the previous month (0.5%) in the fourth consecutive month on the rise. The harmonized consumer price index (HICP) ―which measures the evolution of prices with the same method in all the countries of the euro zone― stood at 2.4%, the same as the previous month.