The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8 canceled the general’s testimony Walter Braga Netto which would be on Tuesday (September 19, 2023) and rescheduled for October 5th. He was Minister of the Civil House and Defense of the previous government, as well as a candidate for vice president on the former president’s ticket. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In Braga Netto’s place, the collegiate scheduled the testimony of Osmar Crivelatti, former advisor to the Presidency, Cid’s right-hand man and current member of Bolsonaro’s support team, for Tuesday (September 19th).

O Power360 found that members of the commission wanted more time until Braga Netto’s testimony, as the soldier was now being investigated by the Federal Police for alleged involvement in fraud during the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro, in 2018. At the time, the general was appointed intervenor by the then president Michel Temer (MDB). On Tuesday (September 12), the PF broke the military’s telephone confidentiality.

The PF is investigating possible active and passive corruption in the purchase of 9,360 ballistic vests. Braga Netto states that the supposed purchase of the vests by GIF (Federal Intervention Office) was suspended by the office itself after “evaluation of alleged irregularities in documents” from the company.

Braga Netto’s call-up request (mandatory presence) was approved on June 13th. The approved requests state that the general will be heard by the CPMI to clarify his alleged influence in “coup attempt” It is “coup plot” of January 8th.

Osmar Crivelatti

Osmar Crivelatti was one of the targets of the PF (Federal Police) Lucas 12:2 operation, launched on August 11. The searches were authorized by the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Agents are investigating whether there was an attempt to sell gifts given to Bolsonaro by foreign delegations. According to the PF, watches, jewelry and sculptures were traded in the United States – see photos of the items here and read the full PF report at this link. The alleged scheme would be controlled by Cid and Crivelatti.

In the report, the PF mentions a “Rose Kit”, a set of men’s items from the Chopard brand containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary and a watch. The items were received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after a trip to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021.

The kit was removed from Brazil at the end of December via the Presidency of the Republic plane, and put up for sale, in an auction procedure on February 8, 2023 in the United States. The jewelry, however, was not sold.

After the unsuccessful attempt to sell and with the publication of the existence of the aforementioned jewels in the press, Mauro Cid and Osmar Crivelatti organized a “rescue operation” of the goods. With the TCU’s decision for the kit to be returned to the Brazilian State, those investigated returned the items on March 24, 2023 at the Caixa Econômica Federal branch, in Brasília.