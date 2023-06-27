Members of the collegiate on the 8th of January say that there is no reason for the arrest of Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime

The 2nd vice-president of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, senator great malta (PL-ES), said on Monday (June 26, 2023) that the former Chief of Operations of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, is a “political prisoner”. For the congressman, Naime’s statement at the commission’s session this 2nd left no doubt on the subject.

“All our codes, Penal and Military Code, say that the arrested citizen, in the situation where he is, has 5 days for him to have all the information and know why he is arrested. And actually he is 6 months old [que está preso] and don’t know why”, Malta told reporters. “Our conclusion is that he is a political prisoner. There’s no reason left to disbelieve.”

The senator stated that the testimony was “significant” is that “knocked down narratives”.

the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) stated, even during the CPMI session on January 8, that Naime was the victim of a “injustice”. He also spoke of trying to overturn the colonel’s arrest.

“And I make it clear here for all of Brazil that I will be, after this session, meeting with as many parliamentarians as possible so that together we can sign a request to revoke your arrest”he declared.

The colonel has been imprisoned since January. He was detained shortly after the extremist acts of January 8th by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the stf (Federal Court of Justice). In May, the defense asked for Naime’s freedom after the release of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, but the RMP (Attorney General’s Office) was against it.

According to deputy prosecutor Carlos Frederico Santos, who heads the investigation into the extremist acts, granting the colonel freedom would pose risks to the investigations.

At the beginning of the CPMI session this Monday (June 26), Naime said he did not know why he was arrested. He stated that he was on vacation on the 8th of January and, when summoned, went to work at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. He claimed to have been called around 4 pm and arrived at the scene at 5:40 pm.

Naime also stated that “PM failed” on the 8th of January. According to the colonel, the error occurred because the intelligence information was not passed on correctly to the corporation. Still according to Naime, the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) warned in a WhatsApp group at 10 am on January 8 that it had confirmation of invasion of public buildings.

He claimed it caused him “weirdness” that Fernando de Souza Oliveira, interim Secretary of Public Security for the DF at the time, had stated to the government of Brasília that “everything was fine and being monitored” and not having called the crisis office.

The soldiers of the Military Police of the Federal District receive, on average, BRL 8,491.75 per month, according to data collected by the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security. It is the 2nd highest salary in the country. It is second only to the remuneration of soldiers from Goiás (R$ 9,381.74).

On January 8, the force did not prevent the invasion of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Members of the PM escorted the extremists from the Army Headquarters to the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

The police accompanied the protesters for a distance of about 6 km, until the beginning of the Esplanada. Afterwards, the group went alone towards Praça dos Três Poderes, where they invaded and destroyed the buildings of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF.