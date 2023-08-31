Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 23:53

The president of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Financial Pyramids, Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), informed that he requested the Justice to coercive the partners of 123Milhas, Ramiro Júlio Soares Madureira and Augusto Júlio Soares Madureira, and the entire company’s board of directors to provide clarifications on September 6, at 10 am.

The partners had been summoned, for the second time, to attend the CPI this Wednesday and did not appear. Through the defense, they sent a letter again claiming that they could not attend the CPI because they had a meeting scheduled at the same time at the Ministry of Tourism. The brothers had already been absent on Tuesday (29). The defense informed that businessmen will be able to go to the CPI from September 4th.

The members of 123 Milhas even appealed to the Federal Supreme Court to be released from testifying to the CPI, but Minister Cármen Lúcia determined that they appear before the collegiate, with the right to remain silent.

This Wednesday, the commission approved the summoning of eight witnesses related to the case: Cristiane Soares Madureira do Nascimento, a partner in the company; the fraud prevention manager, Roger Duarte Costa; and the partners of two related companies – Tânia Silva Santos Madureira, from HotMilhas; and Max Gaudereto Oliveira, from MaxMilhas.

The CPI began investigating the company after it announced, on the 18th, the suspension of packages contracted for the Promo line, with shipments expected between September and December of this year.

The company filed a request for judicial recovery in the Justice of Minas Gerais.

