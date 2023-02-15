Commission investigates extremist acts at the headquarters of the Federal Police and at Praça dos Três Poderes

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigates the acts of extremists on January 8, in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, scheduled for March 9 the testimony of the former secretary of Public Security of the DF Anderson Torres. The collegiate was created to investigate extremist acts at the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) and in the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, National Congress and STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The summons authored by the district deputy Joaquim Roriz Neto (PL) was approved on Tuesday (14.Feb.2023), during the first CPI meeting. read the full of the application (60 KB).

The commission also approved the breaking of Torres’ bank, tax, telephone and telematic secrecy. read the full of the document (68 KB).

The former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District has been arrested since January 14, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Torres is accused of omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília.

During the execution of a search and seizure warrant, the PF (Federal Police) found in the former secretary’s house a draft for the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decree a State of Defense at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília. The purpose of the document would be to change the outcome of the presidential election.

O Power360 questioned Torres’ lawyers about his attendance at the CPI, but until the publication of this report, he had not received a response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

In addition to Torres, the CPI also called to hear in March:

2.mar – Fernando de Souza Oliveira, former executive secretary and deputy secretary of the Public Security Secretariat of the DF, and Marília Ferreira Alencar, former undersecretary for intelligence in the same portfolio;

March 16 – Colonels Jorge Eduardo Naime and Marcelo Casimiro Vasconcelos Rodrigues;

23.mar – Júlio de Souza Danilo, former Secretary of Public Security of the DF who held the position until the beginning of December 2022, and Jorge Henrique da Silva Pinto, lieutenant colonel of the Military Police of the Federal District;

30.Mar – Fábio Augusto Vieira, former commander of the Federal District Military Police.

The collegiate also approved the appointment of Antônio Cláudio Alves, suspected of breaking the 17th century French clock at the Planalto Palace. However, he is imprisoned in Uberlândia (MG) and the date to hear him will be set for April.