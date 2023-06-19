In the filed documents, there are requests for information from bodies and invitations to indigenous leaders

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of NGOs of the Federal Senate scheduled the voting of 37 requests for Tuesday (June 20, 2023). Until at least 10:00 pm on Friday (June 16), all requests had been made by the president and the collegiate rapporteur.

In the documents, there are requests for information from bodies of the federal government and also inspection and control, such as the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) and the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). Invitations were also made to indigenous leaders to provide information about the activities of NGOs in the Amazon.

The focus of the CPI, installed on Wednesday (June 14), is to investigate the financing of NGOs, including public resources, such as the Amazon Fund, and funds received from abroad.

The dates of hearings will only be scheduled if the requests are approved by the committee, composed of 11 members and 7 substitutes. read all here. Among the requests are only invitations, that is, if the requests are approved by the collegiate, the guests are not obliged to attend the meeting, contrary to the summons.

The chairman of the committee, senator Plínio Valerio (PSDB-AM), is the author of 8 invitation requests, such as that of the deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP). “It is known that the deputy, who is indigenous, knows the indigenous population of Amapá deeply”justified the congressman in the document.

Commission rapporteur, senator Marcio Bittar (União Brasil-AC) is the author of 29 requests. The congressman invited the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvato provide information about NGO activities in the Amazon region.

Another request for a hearing by the rapporteur was for Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who held the same position as Marina during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from 2019 until he resigned on June 23, 2021.

The management of the now federal deputy was marked by controversy, friction with NGOs, relations with agribusiness and loggers and criticism from environmental activists and indigenous groups, including the search and seizure operation against Salles and the headquarters of the Ministry of the Environment.

Bittar also requested information from public bodies, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples), BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) and CGU (Controladoria Geral da União ).

Senator Plínio Valério told the Power360 said that the collegiate does not seek “demonize” the organizations. “People want to go after [organizações] investigated”he declared.

The commission will last for 130 days. The 11 incumbent senators are:

