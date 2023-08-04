In addition to the actors, the commission also approved requests to hear former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and the president of the CBF

Members of the cryptocurrency CPI approved requests for the convening of presenter Tatá Werneck and actor Cauã Reymond, both professionals on the broadcaster’s staff Globe, to testify. The decision was taken during a session on the afternoon of Wednesday (2.Aug.2023).

In addition to the artists, there was also approval to call on former soccer player Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, the president of CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes, and presenter Marcelo Tas, from TV Cultura.

The requests for summoning Tatá Werneck, Cauã Reymond and Marcelo Tas were presented by the deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP). The artists will testify for having carried out advertising for Atlas Quantum, a pyramid scheme company that allegedly used robots to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

“Quantum is a platform that buys and sells bitcoin in an automated way”said the company in one of the videos posted on its Facebook profile.

Watch the advertisement made by Tatá Werneck and Cauã Reymond:

The request to hear the former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho was forwarded by the deputy Gutenberg Reis (MDB-RJ). In addition to the former athlete, there was also approval for his brother and manager, Roberto de Assis Moreira, to also give testimony to the commission.

the congressman Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ) presented the request to summon the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes, to the CPI on cryptocurrencies.

O Power360 tried to contact actress Tatá Werneck, former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho, businessman Roberto de Assis and presenter Marcelo Tas through Instagram. Until 23:00 this Thursday (3.Aug), none of those wanted had commented. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

Actor Cauã Reymond was also contacted by Instagram and through his press office. O Power360 also contacted CBF’s advisory to provide space for a response. However, until 23:00 this Thursday (3.Aug), there was no response regarding the summons. The space remains open.