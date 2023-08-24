Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 10:53 am

Under the guidance of his new lawyer, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the Order of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), decided not to answer the questions of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Anti-Democratic Acts, of the Legislative Chamber of the District Federal (CLDF), which investigates the invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes by Bolsonarists on January 8. The strategy had already been adopted in Cid’s first testimony at the CPMI on January 8 in the National Congress.

“By guidance of my technical defense, I will use my constitutional right of silence”, informed Mauro Cid this Thursday, 24th, at the beginning of the commission’s session.

This is Mauro Cid’s first testimony under the defense of lawyer Cezar Bitencourt. Last week, the defender said that his client would confess to participating in the scheme that embezzled jewels from the Presidency of the Republic and would point to Bolsonaro as the boss. Bitencourt, however, backed down, as revealed by the Estadão. Publicly, the lawyer went on to say that Cid was only following orders to “solve the Rolex problem”.

“I’ll give you 20 or 30 versions, I can say whatever I want. The defense version, effectively, will appear in the records”, justified Bitencourt, in an interview with Estadão.

Before announcing that he would remain silent, Cid read a short speech to the deputies. He stated that he was not appointed Bolsonaro’s adjutant for political reasons. He also explained that, among the functions of his position, is the reception of correspondence received by the President of the Republic. “We didn’t question what was covered in the respective agendas and meetings. it was not in my sphere to analyze proposals from supporters, ”he assured.

At the beginning of the session, the president of the CPI on Antidemocratic Acts, deputy Chico Vigilante (PT), argued with Bitencourt after Cid announced that he would remain silent. The petista said that Bolsonaro’s former assistant was summoned to the Commission as a witness, following a decision by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The defender denied this and stated that the military would be investigated, which would give him the right not to answer the questions.