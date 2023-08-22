Application already has 3 of the 4 required signatures; there is consensus for extension of work

The members of the CPI of Anti-Democratic Acts in the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) reached an agreement to extend the work for 90 days, according to the portal metropolises. The sessions were supposed to end on September 8, but the district deputies evaluated that, because of new developments, the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry should follow.

The application for the extension was presented by the President of the Commission, vigilant boy (PT). According to him, the extension is necessary for the CPI to “can continue to carry out the investigations that society expects, to bring to the public the truth of everything that happened”.

In addition to Chico Vigilante, the district deputies signed the request, according to the portal. Hermeto (MDB), rapporteur of the CPI, and the pastor Daniel de Castro (PP). One signature is required for the extension to be approved.

Among new developments is the prison of members and former members of the leadership of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) for alleged failure to prevent the extremist acts of January 8, in Brasília. yet, the testimony by Leonardo de Castro Cardoso, director of the Department for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District), to the CPI. He said it was considered to place an explosive on the Plano Piloto Bus Station viaduct.

