The lieutenant colonel has been in prison since May and messages were found on his cell phone indicating a coup d’état.

The CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January will hear Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). By decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), he will have the right to silence for questions about which he is investigated, but he will have to answer the other questions.

Should be asked about exchange of messages that would indicate studies for a coup d’état. In addition, deputies and senators should also ask about any connection, direct or indirect, between Cid and the former president with extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Initially, Cid’s testimony would be on July 4, however, the president of the collegiate, deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), postponed because of the concentrated effort of the Chamber to analyze economic projects in the last week. The deputies approved the tax reform and the Carf (Tax Resources Administration Council) project.

As shown the Power360since the beginning of the CPMI, Cid’s testimony has been one of the most awaited by the members of the commission.

In its last session, on June 27, the collegiate heard Army Colonel Jean Lawand Junior about conversations he had with Cid after the 2022 elections. “coup d’etat” to prevent the inauguration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

During the session, deputies and senators mentioned the possibility of imprisonment for alleged false testimony. There were also criticisms from opposition congressmen.

Cid has been in prison since May 3 after being the target of an operation by the Federal Police (Federal Police) investigating the insertion of false data in vaccination cards against covid-19.

During the investigation, the PF found a draft of the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) decree on the cell phone of the former adjutant. The measure can only be signed by the President of the Republic and determines the role of the Armed Forces in military operations in cases of disturbance of public order.

Messages were also found that indicated studies for a coup d’état.

Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp was one of the main targets of requests for summons to the CPMI on January 8. The collegiate approved his summons on June 13. 2 days later, Cid’s defense filed request of habeas corpus.

On June 24, Arthur Maia said that the CPMI informed the STF that Cid will be heard in the commission both as a witness and as an investigator. The definition was necessary by order of Minister Carmen Lúcia.

Investigated persons have the right to remain silent when questioned in CPIs. However, this right is not unrestricted.

STUDIES FOR COUP

Despite not saying how he would get popular support and adherence from the top of the Armed Forces, documents found on Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid’s cell phone indicate that there were some military personnel wishing to annul the 2022 presidential elections, dismiss STF ministers and carry out a military intervention in Brazil .

The main documentArmed Forces as moderating power” has 3 pages. It lists 8 steps for the execution of the plan, without presenting any explanation of how it would be possible to obtain institutional support for such measures. Are they:

appointment of a federal intervenor; setting a deadline for restoring the Constitutional order; definition of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police as subordinate to the intervenor; suspension of acts of the Judiciary and removal of ministers; opening of an inquiry to investigate the removed ministers; authorization for the intervenor to suspend other unconstitutional acts practiced by the Judiciary; replacement of retired TSE ministers; setting a deadline for holding new elections.

The files found on Cid’s cell phone indicate that the plan was made based on the thesis that, if Bolsonaro lost the elections, there would be a conflict between the Powers – considering, according to Bolsonarist allies, that the defeat of the then president would have been caused by decisions “unconstitutional” uttered during the electoral campaign by the ministers of the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In this way, with this as the main reason, military personnel could, according to the plan, be summoned and a military intervention could be instituted.