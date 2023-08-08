Testimony from the former minister and former secretary of Public Security of the Federal District is one of the most awaited in the commission

Former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres will be heard at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January at 9 am on this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023). former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Torres was the Security Secretary of the Federal District at the time of the extremist acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers.

For collegiate rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), the presence of Torres in the CPI is “fundamental”. According to her, the ex-minister can answer about post-election acts, such as the attempted bomb attack, and the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

On Monday night (7.Aug), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, authorized the former secretary to remain silent during the hearing, but said that Torres has a legal duty to “deliver on the facts and events related to the object of investigation”. He also authorized the ex-minister to be accompanied by lawyers. The request was made by the defense of the former secretary.

As showed the Power360 on June 12, Torres was one of the biggest targets of calls for summons since the beginning of the work of the CPI. the summons was approved on June 13th by the collegiate.

O Power360 found that commission technicians were unable to get in touch with Torres to send the summons letter. The document was signed by the ex-minister’s mother, Amélia Gomes da Silva Torres, after a face-to-face attempt by CPI technicians to present the summons.

Those summoned by CPIs must obligatorily attend the collegiate, according to what was stipulated by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). However, those investigated for the acts that are the subject of the commission have the right to remain silent.

Torres’ presence will mark the 1st former Bolsonaro minister to be heard by the CPI. Head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Torres took office in March 2021 in place of Sergio Moro (União Brasil), now senator for Paraná. Moro is an alternate member of the collegiate and may question his successor.

Prison

The former minister was dismissed from the Secretariat of the Federal District on January 8. Two days later, Minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a preventive detention order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States.

After the events on the 8th, the Federal Police found a draft of a Decree to establish State of Defense at the headquarters of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), and contest the result of the presidential election that gave victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In testimony to the TSE, the former minister said that “didn’t even remember” of the document and called it “craziness”.

The former minister was arrested as soon as he arrived at Brasília International Airport. was detained for almost 4 months (117 days) in the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region 15 kilometers from the center of Brasília. He was arrested by suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on the 8th of January, by order of the Minister of the STF Alexandre de Moraes.

On May 11, Moraes considered the opinion presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in favor of revoking the preventive detention and granted provisional freedom to the former secretary. Torres is currently complying with some precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet.