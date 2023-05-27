Among the targets of the requests are Jair Bolsonaro, Mauro Cid and Gonçalves Dias

since it was installed on Thursday (May 25, 2023), the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8 it received 396 requirements. Of these, 48 are breach of secrecy. The requests still need to be considered by the commission, made up of 16 deputies and 16 incumbent senators, with an equal number of alternates.

The applications have requests for banking, tax, telephone and telematic access (data contained in electronic devices, such as cell phones). Most requests were made by PT and PDT. Read all requests here.

There is a requirement for access to information from the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his former adjutant, Mauro Cid.

still, from Gonçalves Diasformer minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He appeared in footage of the internal circuit of the Planalto Palace with invaders. Hours after the material was published in the press, the general he requested resignation.

There are also requests for breach of confidentiality for José Eduardo Natale, former Security Coordinator for the Presidential Service Facilities of the GSI, and for 3 people involved in the attempt to blow up a fuel truck in Brasília:

George Washington de Oliveira Sousa;

Wellington Macedo de Souza;

Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues.

