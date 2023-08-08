Pastor said that the senator would have “pointed the finger in his face” after he criticized “leftists”

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the 8th of January was the scene of yet another argument. During the testimony of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres this Tuesday (8.Aug.2023), the discussion was between deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) and Senator Soraya Thoronicke (Union Brazil-MS).

Feliciano stated that the senator would have “pointing a finger in your face” after he gave a speech critical of “leftists”.

Thronicke would have said that his son identifies with leftist guidelines, but that he does not have the characteristics cited by Feliciano. On the occasion, the deputy that if the group could “I would kill all conservatives”.



At the moment, Feliciano slapped the bench and got to his feet. Then the senator Kajuru (PSB-GO) commented: “The level is very low. I’m getting out of this circus.

“The senator can put her finger in my nose and I do nothing?”countered Feliciano.

Anderson Torres

Anderson Torres was fired from the Secretariat of the Federal District on January 8. Two days later, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, issued a preventive detention order at the request of the PF, but Torres was in the United States.

After the events on the 8th, the Federal Police found a draft of a Decree to establish State of Defense at the headquarters of TSE (Superior Electoral Court), and challenge the result of the presidential election that gave victory to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In a statement to the TSE, the former minister said that “didn’t even remember” of the document and called it “craziness”.

The former minister was arrested as soon as he arrived at Brasília International Airport. was detained for almost 4 months (117 days) in the 4th Military Police Battalion, in Guará, a region 15 kilometers from the center of Brasília. He was arrested by suspicion of omission in the acts of extremists against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on the 8th of January, by order of the Minister of the STF Alexandre de Moraes.

On May 11, Moraes considered the opinion presented by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) in favor of revoking the preventive detention and granted provisional freedom to the former secretary. Currently, Torres is complying with precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic anklet.

